The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Alexander Syrsky, can carry out operations that are extremely dangerous for the state of the army in order to fulfill the request of the country's President Vladimir Zelensky for media victories. This statement was made on February 12 by former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka in an interview with the YouTube channel “Now”.

“My greatest concern now is precisely that, in response to Vladimir Zelensky’s desires to demonstrate some successes, the new commander-in-chief may attempt to carry out some special operations at the front,” he noted.

Tuka emphasized that he had heard many times from sources in the Ukrainian army that Syrsky would “follow with precision” the orders of the leader of the Kyiv regime. According to the former official, the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have received a request for “victories” from the Kyiv authorities.

Syrsky’s media operations will face “extremely negative consequences” due to the low material security of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the limited number of soldiers for the army, Tuka concluded.

The Ukrainian president dismissed the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny on February 8, appointing Syrsky, who had served as commander of the ground forces since 2019, to his post.

Later, journalists from the newspaper Politico said that Syrsky among Ukrainian military personnel received the nicknames Butcher and General 200 due to the large losses of soldiers.

Commenting on Syrsky’s appointment, Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov noted that this factor will not change the course of the special military operation and it will continue until the set goals are achieved.

At the same time, on February 12, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin did not rule out that the new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky will organize new “meat grinders”, as was the case in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). According to him, Syrsky is known as a commander who does not take into account the losses of his army.