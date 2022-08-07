Bolsonaro and the first lady attend the tribute to Pastor Márcio Valadão, leader of the Lagoinha Baptist Church, in Belo Horizonte

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro participated this Sunday (7.Aug.2022) in worship at Igreja Batista Lagoinha, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Evangelical, Michelle told the faithful that there is currently a “war of good against evil” and said that, for a long time, the Planalto Palace was a place “consecrated to demons”. “Today, it is consecrated to the Lord Jesus”.

Watch (3min26s):

Just before, Bolsonaro declared that everyone knows “what is at stake” and that you don’t have to make mistakes “to know what’s good and what’s not”.

The service attended by the president and the first lady was in honor of the 50th birthday of Pastor Márcio Valadão, at the head of the Lagoinha Baptist Church. His son, pastor and gospel singer André Valadão, commanded the ceremony.

Bolsonaro and Michelle had already attended the March for Jesus on Saturday (Aug 6) in Recife (PE).

Nod to the female vote

This Sunday, the first lady used the microphone much longer than the president. Bolsonaro spoke for 1 minute and 23 seconds. Michelle, for 5 minutes and 21 seconds.

The strong speech, with references to “war of good against evil” and the “Devils” and a comparison between the president’s eventual victory at the polls and the “Calvary that Jesus conquered on the cross”, he barely disguised the references to the election.

This shows the increasing role that the first lady has been playing in Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign in an effort to retain 2 key groups of voters: evangelicals and women.

To this end, the president reinforced his presence in the marches for Jesus, one of the largest evangelical events in the country, and convened Michelle to participate in his party’s television advertisements.

Alongside Bolsonaro, she said this Sunday that the two do not want a power project. “It is a renunciation to be on the other side. We pay a high price and sometimes even our lives, as they tried to take my husband’s life in 2018”, he stated.

During Michelle’s speech, the live broadcast focused the cameras at various times on Bolsonaro’s face, who was crying.

To the faithful, she declared that, when she enters the president’s office, she tells Bolsonaro that “that chair belongs to the greatest president”. And he added: “It is the king who rules this nation”.

At the conclusion, the first lady asked the visitors of Lagoinha to continue in prayer for the presidential couple. “The promises of the Lord will be fulfilled. The Lord’s revival will be fulfilled in our Brazil and we will be granaries of blessings for other nations”, he stated.