Discrimination is, unfortunately, a fact that has become very common in the societies of many countries. In the United States there are many laws to combat it and protect those affected.which in many cases tend to be migrants who fight to obtain their citizenship and live in the country. Since this can occur When renting a property, you need to consider when it is illegal for the landlord to refuse.

When renting a house, many people find that Landlords refuse to negotiate rent with them usingFor example, his birthplace as justification. That is explicitly prohibited.

In this regard, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) was in charge of provide a document in which, among other things, They explain in detail the reasons why they will never be able to deny you the rental. of a home, and if this is the case, it would be an illegal action.

In short, within the United States, They cannot deny you the rental of a house because:

Your ethnicity or color.

Your nationality of origin.

Its gender.

Their religion.

A disability.

Your marital status.

Knowing this information, you You will be able to defend yourself legally if you experience a similar situation., whether when wanting to rent a home or in any other aspect of daily life in which, as a migrant – or not – you may feel discriminated against by another person.

What to do if you suffer discrimination in the United States, according to Uscis?

If you believe that you are suffering or have suffered discrimination when trying to rent a home in the United States, as recommended by Uscis in its official document, You must call the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at 1-800-669-9777 or 1-800-927-9275.

Another option is to file a formal complaint with the Fair Housing section. from www.hud.gov, where it is available in a wide range of languages ​​to suit your needs.