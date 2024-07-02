ANDMiami-Dade County in Florida has become the epicenter of dengue cases in the United Statesreporting a high percentage of the total confirmed cases in the state, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The figure exceeds most states combinedprompting federal health authorities to issue a national alert.

US health authorities have issued an official statement warning doctors across the country to be on the lookout for signs of dengue fever in their patients. Cases in the country are three times higher than in the same period last yearwith at least 2,241 confirmed cases nationwideaccording to the disease prevention authority.

The CDC They have advised doctors to be aware of the symptoms, ask about recent travel and consider ordering dengue tests when appropriate.Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, aches, rashes, and joint and bone pain.

The situation in Miami-Dade County is worrying as It accounts for 91 of the 197 total cases recorded in Florida so far this year, becoming an epicenter of infections and people hospitalized with dengue.

Globally, the situation is even more alarming. There were reports More than 6.5 million infections in some 80 countries last yearIn the first four months of this year, 7.9 million cases and 4,000 deaths have already been reported, according to reports from the World Health Organization this year.

The virus It is spreading more rapidly in tropical and warm countriesExperts say mosquitoes carrying the virus are expanding their geographic range due to climate change.

