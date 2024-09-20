Ciudad Juárez.- The proposal of the “Hoy no circula” program to restrict the circulation of cars will be discussed in the forums to prepare the Municipal Development Plan. Likewise, it will be analyzed by the Municipal Institute of Research and Planning (IMIP) and by the Mobility Council, assured Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar.

“Improving mobility in the city is a serious problem, the amount required for infrastructure is still unattainable at this time,” said the mayor.

He said that this is a “serious, viable proposal, given the traffic we have in the city, but it is not a whim.”

He said that it is a good faith proposal to improve mobility and that is why it will be discussed in the forums for the preparation of the Municipal Development Plan 2024-2027.

“What I am asking for is that the Municipal Development Plan be discussed at length,” he said.

He indicated that it will also be analyzed by the Municipal Research and Planning Institute and by the Municipal Mobility Council.

“There have been voices in favor, there have been voices against, so we must look for what really suits the city, beyond the opinion of the president,” he said.

This week, the head of the Ecology Department, César René Díaz Gutiérrez, stated that the department will conduct studies to analyze the possibility of implementing the “Hoy no Circula” (No Driving Today) program.

This is because it is now necessary to reduce the number of vehicles circulating in the city, he said.

He said that with approximately 500,000 vehicles circulating in the city, “it is a real need to reduce the number of vehicles in the city, we have too many vehicles circulating.”

He said that 85 percent of the sources of air pollution are generated by vehicles, they are hydrocarbons.

The official noted that after the studies, by 2025 “the foundations could be laid” to implement the program.

