Home policy

From: Daniel Dillmann

Press Split

Another shooting occurs at a school in the USA. Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are reacting to the tragedy – albeit in different ways.

Concord/Winder – Actually, Kamala Harris came to New England to campaign for the US election. Although the state of New Hampshire in the northeast of the USA is not considered a classic swing state, Donald Trump According to his own statements, he definitely sees opportunities there.

But the incumbent vice president’s appearance was overshadowed by news from Georgia. A few hours earlier, a 14-year-old opened fire at a school in the town of Winder near Atlanta, killing at least four people. Among the fatalities were two 14-year-old students and two teachers, said Chris Hosey of the local investigative authority. Nine other people were injured. The perpetrator is said to be a student at Apalachee High School. The police did not provide any information on a possible motive.

Kamala Harris campaigning in New Hampshire. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP

Kamala Harris talks about the situation in schools

Kamala Harris reacted to the news of another gun attack. “I’m digressing now, but hear me out,” said the presidential candidate of the Democrats on stage in New Hampshire. “It is simply outrageous that in our country, in the United States of America, parents have to send their children to school every day and worry about whether their child will come home alive.”

In fact, fatal gun attacks are a sad part of everyday life in the USA. Even assault rifles like the infamous AR-15 model are easy to buy and are in wide circulation. Attacks like the one that just took place occur again and again in schools, supermarkets, music festivals or nightclubs. According to the US Department of Health, 48,830 people died as a result of firearms in 2021 alone.

Kamala Harris wants tougher gun laws in the USA

Many of the fatalities in recent years have been minors. According to the Washington Post There have reportedly been 416 gun attacks in schools since 1999. “Our children are sitting in a classroom where they should be fulfilling their God-given potential, and part of their brain is worried about a shooter breaking into the classroom. It doesn’t have to be that way,” said Kamala Harris about the situation in the USA. “This is one of the many issues at stake in this election.”

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

While the Democrats and their candidate Harris are calling for tougher policies and more regulations on the sale of firearms, the republican the 2nd Amendment to the United States Constitution. It guarantees the people the right to bear firearms.

Donald Trump reacts to gun attack at school

Donald Trump also does not want to change this. The Republican candidate for the US election 2024 also commented on the events following the school shooting in Georgia. “These beloved children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster,” the 78-year-old president said of the 14-year-old shooter. (dpa)