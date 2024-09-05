KIA Italia has recently announced a new partnership with LoJack Italythe leading company in automotive telematics solutions and stolen vehicle recovery. A collaboration that, according to both companies, represents a significant step towards increasing the safety for all motorists who choose models from the Korean car manufacturer.

Advanced protection for all KIA models

Thanks to this agreement, KIA offers its customers the possibility of installing LoJack technology at its dealership network. This solution is available for all models of the Korean brand and guarantees, in the event of theft, recovery rates equal to double the national average. The secrets that make it so efficient are three: the use of a non-shieldable radio frequency system, capable of locating vehicles even in contexts where other systems fail, such as containers, underground car parks and garages; the presence of a LoJack Operations Center active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, which provides constant updates to customers during the search activities in case of theft; and the presence of a dedicated teamwhich supports the Police Forces on a daily basis in the process of locating, recovering and returning stolen vehicles to their rightful owners.

Innovation and Safety

This partnership represents a shared investment in driver safety, with KIA drivers now able to access numerous benefits through this collaboration: enhanced securityas LoJack’s advanced technology offers additional protection against theft; a significant economic savingssince customers can benefit from a 25% discount on the theft rate of the insurance policy provided by the KIA network; and a easy accessas a three-year subscription to the recovery system is provided at a discount, further facilitating the adoption of the technology.

KIA and LoJack

“The criminal business of theft is rapidly and constantly evolving – stated Nicola Mannari, Senior Sales Director LoJack and SML Automotive EMEA – In the the war of technology continues Against car thieves, a non-shieldable system can make the difference, capable of supporting the police in the phase of detecting the exact position of the car and a team that provides a team on the field strategic support for the success of the vehicle detection and recovery phases. These are the weapons that allow us to move quickly and effectively from the moments immediately following the theft and guarantee greater peace of mind and protection for motorists”.