Tower of God is an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, adapting the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). It is a kind of shonen in a world full of mystery and destruction that investigates the human condition. The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), however, the second will change studio, it will be in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13). And it gives us a new perspective on the story, so we can see other shades.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season would arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

If you want to know more about the production of the anime, you can check out the official page here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 5 coming out?

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, chapter 5 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 4 was titled “Ramen and the vast sky” and it presented us with a very complicated moment in the story in which the competition becomes very bloody. A villain appears and, through betrayals and intrigues, manages to take Nia into his power.

The boy tells Wangnam the story that he lives with a grandmother who helps him after he loses everything, and now he needs to protect her, however, the villain kills him while his partner still hears his last words, after which he loses his mind.

In the midst of this, Baam is being torn apart by the examiner who ends up telling that his parents were killed by FUG. After this Baam confronts Viole and actually helps her free herself from the power that weighs her down, since they took control over her and she acted like a zombie for quite a while and caused conflicts.

After this, the competition ends and everyone tries to keep calm after the bitter events, new teams will have to be formed and move forward. Baam approaches Wangnam.

The next episode is titled “Another team”; and refers to the new path that lies before the characters, Baam and Wangnam.

Tower of God Season 2: What time does episode 5 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

And you, where are you waiting for the new episode of Baam’s journey that works together with Wangnam?

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 5?

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

Nevertheless, Crunchyroll was in charge of distributing the first season, and will also be in charge of the second. You can watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

Source: The Answer Studio

The adaptation of a mysterious world returns for shonen lovers. Currently, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here. Remember that other anime of this style are Solo Leveling and The God of Highschool.

We recommend: Kaiju No. 8 vs. Solo Leveling: Which is better?

Tower of God: What is it?

Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A couple of boys who live in the darkness, long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they will be granted a wish, whatever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of tests, there are many people who want to climb for the same reasons. The young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have as his only goal to find Rachel, who according to him should have pursued the dream of climbing the tower, so he himself embarks on this odyssey.

The journey, full of dangers, also means growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space. The new season lets us see another perspective of the events. If you are interested in Baam, now is your time to revisit his story.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.