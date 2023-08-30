The paths of Juanjo Narváez and Cartagena meet in August 2023, after “extremely long” negotiations with Valladolid and successive attempts to attract the footballer in previous years. The 28-year-old Colombian striker has been on the albinegra agenda “practically since 2015,” said sports director Manuel Sánchez Breis, and even more so throughout 2023.

In January, the biggest economic offer from Leganés was differential for Narváez to land in Butarque and not in Cartagonova. And this summer, in addition to not entering Valladolid’s plans, he also played a differential role in the fact that his agency’s negotiations to end up in Cyprus did not finally crystallize.

In this way, Efesé is already the ninth club in the sports career of the coffee striker. Narváez arrived at Real Madrid as a youth, after making his debut in the top flight in Colombia at the age of 16 and being on trial with the English team at Tottenham. Already in the white box, he not only excelled in the subsidiary, but also had the opportunity to train alongside stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriot James Rodríguez.

Almost a decade after that, Narváez has already fulfilled dreams of playing in the First Division and defending important Second Division jerseys. Now his objective is to recover the best version of him, after signing a campaign to forget last year: without scoring any goals. “It was difficult personally. I went to Valladolid at the last minute, then I did not have many minutes (147) and on loan to Leganés (in January) I had a fairly strong family loss, “he explained yesterday in his presentation. “Here I will be able to recover my best level, I’m sure that’s how it will be,” added the ’12’ albinegro.