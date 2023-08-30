The threat of a DANA arriving in the Region this weekend keeps the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) alert, which still cannot accurately predict the scope of this weather phenomenon. “The situation is delicate and we are constantly monitoring updates,” warned yesterday the AEMET spokesman in the Region, Luis Bañón. “It is not the first DANA at this time of the year and so far south, but it is not the first either,” the meteorologist clarified, who indicated that “it seems to confirm that a storm will be isolated and placed over the Southwest of the peninsula and will be in the Gofo of Cádiz between Saturday and Sunday».

In this way, from the AEMET they foresee that the bad weather will be felt strongly in the Region this weekend, “more on Sunday than Saturday and until early Monday morning.” However, Bañón qualifies that the weather evolution will not be known with precision until tomorrow, Thursday, at which time “a first notice will be activated” for two days later, “if necessary.”

DANA’s entry into Spain from Friday, September 1 is safe, as they also indicated yesterday from the ‘eltiempo.es’ portal. However, it is still uncertain where it will descend in latitude, which will be known a day or two before the episode.

yellow alert for today



More accurate are the simulations that caused the yellow alert for rain to be activated for today throughout the Region, although initially they were launched only for the Altiplano and Vega del Segura. Thus, it is expected that there will be scattered showers throughout the regional territory, occasionally stormy and that may last several hours. It is, as the AEMET spokesperson explains, “a small trough or extension of a storm, which is further north in the Region of Murcia and which will coincide with Levante winds.”

As for precipitation, Bañón assured yesterday that it is likely that they will even exceed 15 liters per square meter in some areas. The yellow alert, although it covers the entire regional territory, could have a greater incidence in the Altiplano, Northwest, Vega del Segura, Alto and Bajo Guadalentín and Campo de Cartagena regions. The yellow warning for storms will affect the same regions, according to the forecasts available yesterday, with a probability of between 40 and 70%.