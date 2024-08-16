Will Hyundai’s first three-row SUV with an electric powertrain be called the Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9? We don’t know yet. What is certain is that it is rapidly approaching the production: recently some prototypes of the new large zero-emission crossover from the Korean brand have been spotted on the road in the testing phase, in short at the stage of series production It seems like we’re just a stone’s throw away.

Hyundai Ioniq 7: What We Know

Hyundai’s next SUV is expected to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, three years after the concept was unveiled.SEVEN” occurred at the same event. Aesthetically, the style of the production model should remain faithful to the reference concept car, although obviously with some adjustments including some thicker pillars, conventional doors and mirrors, smaller wheels and slightly redesigned bumpers and lighting units.

Interiors and engines

Inside, the presence of a floating-style central console and numerous buttons located on the steering wheel stands out: from this point of view, Hyundai designers have added physical knobs dedicated to both the climate controls and the audio interface. In terms of motorizationHyundai Ioniq 7 (or Ioniq 9) will be built on the same platform as KIA EV9: if it also shared the EV engine with the latter, it would be able to deliver 218 hp in the single-motor version and 585 hp in the dual-electric motor version. Chapter batteries: 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh battery packs will be available, with the larger pack offering an estimated range of around 489 km.