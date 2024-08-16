Xbox Series X gamers can now get their hands on the massive space adventure Starfield from Bethesda at a very attractive price. With a 55% discount on the recommended price, you can get your hands on the disc version of the video game via Amazon Italy. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.

The recommended price is €80.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is a few tens of cents. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.