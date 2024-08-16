Xbox Series X gamers can now get their hands on the massive space adventure Starfield from Bethesda at a very attractive price. With a 55% discount on the recommended price, you can get your hands on the disc version of the video game via Amazon Italy. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The recommended price is €80.99. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is a few tens of cents. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What game is Starfield
We are talking about a action role-playing game which can be played in first or third person, from the creators of The Elder Scrolls Skyrim and Fallout. It is a space adventure that will allow you to travel between different planets, exploring cities, outposts and abandoned places in search of new loot and to complete quests.
In total we will find over 1,000 planets, we will be able to create our ship in a very detailed way and fight in space. We will obviously be able to create our character as we see fit, working on the look as well as the equipment and its features, as in any good role-playing game.
