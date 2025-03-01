The president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Friday that he has begun to “delimit” a peace agreement with Russia at the beginning of his encounter with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, negotiations that, however, have ended badly. The meeting has been characterized by a high tone discussion between the two, when the US president has reproached his guest who is “playing with the third World War”, and has ended with the US president claiming that Zelenski “is not ready for peace”, and that “he can return when he is prepared for peace.” The planned press conference after the meeting has been canceled.

The meeting between Trump and Zelenski was organized to discuss the signing of an agreement of understanding by which Ukraine will grant the United States access to their “rare earths” in exchange for the monitoring of US aid against Russian invasion. The negotiations have not been fruitful, leading to a encounter in the Oval Office of the White House, between the two presidents and Trump number two, JD Vance.

Both Trump and Vance have shaved the attitude of President Zelenski, and have criticized him for his attitude in the Oval Office, calling the Ukrainian of “disrespectful.” The situation has been very tense, with Trump declaring, in front of Zelenski, that the Ukrainian president is “full of hate” against Putin, and that it is very difficult to “do business like that.” “You must be more grateful. Without us you have no cards in your hand, and you are playing with the third world war,” Trump said.

After the meeting, Trump has published that Zelenski “is not prepared for peace”, and that he can “return when he is ready for peace.” The press conference that had been planned after the meeting has been canceled.

The agreement on rare earths

Before the negotiations jump through the air, Trump had dedicated optimistic words on the possible agreement for the extraction of rare earths in Ukraine.

“We are looking forward to starting to dig, digging and digging this land,” Trump added before highlighting the “great commitment” represented by the agreement for his country. The president has stressed that this agreement will entail an important economic benefit for his country, although he wanted to clarify that the most important thing for him is peace in Ukraine.

The president had also declared that “he does this to save lives, more than anything else. Second, to save a lot Ukraine without kyiv’s participation in negotiations.

In this sense, The Ukrainian President has asked Trump to “do not concessions to a murderer”in reference to Putin and has trusted that the US president “will be on the side of Ukraine” while the war lasts. In response, Trump has stated that the United States “is not aligned with anyone” and that his only loyalty is towards his country and “the good of the world.”