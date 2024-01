Thursday, January 18, 2024, 7:03 p.m.







This Thursday, hundreds of friends and colleagues said goodbye to LA VERDAD photographer Paco Alonso, who died on Wednesday after a long fight against cancer.

The politician Pepe Murcia, the writer Pedro Felipe Granados and the actress Inma Guillén dedicated some heartfelt…