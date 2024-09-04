Humble Bundle has made available the PC games included with the service Humble Choice for the month of September . As usual, this is a fairly diverse lineup in terms of genres that should be able to satisfy everyone’s tastes and which includes, among others, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

What is Humble Choice?

Humble Choice is a subscription service that price of 9.99 euros per month offers various benefits to its members, including a selection of monthly games like those mentioned above, which once claimed will be forever, even after the subscription ends. In fact, you will receive keys to redeem them on Steam and other stores, which you can give to friends and other users if you want.

The protagonists of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The subscription also includes access to the collection of Humble Games Collectiona selection of titles published by Humble Games, for a total of over 50 DRM-free indie games. And that’s not all, subscribers can get exclusive discounts of up to 20% on the Humble Store and various coupons.

5% of Humble Choice’s revenue goes to donated to charity to a different organization each month, this time it is the turn of the humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger. For all the details we refer you to the Humble Choice official page.