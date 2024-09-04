His Excellency Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Minister of Defense and President-elect, awarded Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujrin Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, the Dharma Yudha Defense Medal, in appreciation of his efforts in enhancing military cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The medal is one of the highest military medals in Indonesia, and is awarded to Indonesian or foreign military figures who have contributed to strengthening defense strategies and military cooperation with friendly countries. His Excellency Lieutenant General Doni Irmawan Tufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, presented the medal to Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mujrin Al Amri, Commander of Joint Operations, in the presence of a number of senior officers from both sides. The awarding ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense in the capital, Jakarta.