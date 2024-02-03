HS in Nauvo | A handful of voters live in the middle of the frozen sea – Here, election secrecy is ensured by turning your head

There are five connecting boat routes in the Turku archipelago, where you can cast your early vote on the election ship. HS traveled a long day on the northern route of Nauvo aboard the connecting vessel Innamo.

Liaison vessel Innamo plowed boulders in the ice-covered Archipelago Sea on Wednesday. However, the noise of the ice rattling against the ship's structures does not hinder early voting in the second round of the presidential election, as the ballots are filled out on the election ship while the ship is still on the shore.

In the Turku archipelago, it has traditionally been possible to vote in advance on a few connecting ferry routes. There are boat voting routes in the Parainte and Kemiönsaari archipelagos. Voting is done during the normal operation of the connecting vessel, but the vessel stays in the islands long enough for everyone who wishes to vote.

Election officials Göran Lindqvist (left) and Pekka Alho are preparing for advance voting on board Innamo.

Election officer Pekka Alho looks away, while Janita Aro, who works on Seili island, votes in the background.

Early voting for the second round of the presidential election started on Wednesday. The connection vessel Innamo stopped at five islands, from all of which people came on board to cast their preliminary vote.

I sailed get on board from the island Risto Uusitalo, Tuija Töyräs and Petri Kinnunen. The trio habitually queue up to the election officials in turn, scribble their candidate's number on a piece of paper and slip it into the envelope.

“It's so nice when the booth comes to your own beach,” Uusitalo rejoices.

When the vote is given, the trio rushes to the beach to the lunch basket. Töyräs has boiled a thermos bottle full of coffee and baked runeberg tarts.

“Democracy works. Everything has been taken into account from start to finish,” Töyräs praises.

People who work on the island also take part in the Seilikai election coffee Janita Aro.

“This ship voting is an important service. However, so many people live or stay on the islands all year round.”

Risto Uusitalo and Tuija Töyräs, who live on the island of Seili, say that democracy works when everyone is given the opportunity to vote regardless of the circumstances.

Passing through ice floes rattles the ship's structures. The warm weather that has prevailed now has softened the hard lumps into slush and the sound has softened as a result.

Liaison vessel The election officials who boarded Innamo Goran Lindqvist and Pekka Alho have prepared for a long election day. We are only at home when it has already been dark for hours.