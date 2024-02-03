Ice hockey | HIFK's nightmare continues – now KalPa is celebrated at the expense of the people of Helsinki

HIFK's loss cycle will not be broken.

3.2. 19:54

Strictly KalPa, which is fighting for a playoff spot in the League, got a big win on Saturday when it defeated HIFK with a score of 4–2. The victory was the third in a row for the people from Kuopio.

The week was perfect for KalPa, as the team got full points from the three matches they played. Before this week's struggles, the people of Kuopio were on a five-game losing streak.

The hero of the team was the one who scored two goals Matyas Kantner. Also Oliver Kapanen was on top after hitting power points 0+3.

The match was watched by KalPa's second largest audience of the season, 4,862 spectators. Niirala's montu has a capacity of 5,300.

The people of Helsinki had a significant rest advantage in the match, as KalPa played against SaiPa in Lappeenranta on Friday. For HIFK, the match was the only one that week. The striker of the team Joonas Rask was disappointed with his own moves after the match.

“In the second set, we played poorly and lost our grip in it. Not enough at the moment. You have to find ways to play better. What's missing is what we do,” Rask said in an interview with MTV Katsomo.

The loss was the fifth in a row for HIFK.