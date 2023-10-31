the most aggressive of skin tumors and, if recognized late, it can be lethal. Not the most common, but its incidence is constantly increasing (especially among young adults), so much so that in Italy in the last decade we have gone from 7 thousand to almost 15 thousand new cases per year and this has become the third most common type of cancer under 50 years of age. TO risk more a melanoma are the people who belong to the light skin phototype (light eyes, skin and hair) often with freckles, blond or red hair, skin very sensitive to the sun — remember Mario Santinami, head of the melanoma and sarcoma structure at the National Cancer Institute of Milan —. He has a better chance too those who have numerous congenital or acquired molesespecially if of big dimensions. And those who have a family history of melanoma: in fact, you can request genetic counseling for hereditary risk (CDKN2A and CDK4 genes) through the National Health Service, but only if you have at least two cases of this tumor in the same family branch (on the parent’s side). father or that of the mother), or for multiple cases of melanoma in the same person, in the family circle.