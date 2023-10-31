The Colombian Police assured this Monday that they believe they have identified people who are linked to the kidnapping of Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the footballer Liverpool Luis Diaz, committed on Saturday in the Caribbean department of La Guajira (border with Venezuela). But this Tuesday new revelations about the case were made known.

“Without naming names, because we do not have that capacity (…) we have clarity of people who have been linked to the event. When an event like this occurs, this is not spontaneous, there is prior planning, people who perhaps (. ..) drags people to a point so that others can move them,” said the deputy director of the Colombian Police, General Alejandro Zapata.

(The day that boss Pablo Escobar ordered Tino Asprilla to be robbed)

(Shocking video revealed in which NHL player dies after being cut by a skate)

Warned

The investigations continue and this Tuesday information was released which highlights that the player’s father knew about the option of kidnapping him.

“He already had threats, he told me (…) the authorities still haven’t said anything (…) his wife must be as stressed and sad as we are, the people are hurt by this. He is a humble guy from the municipality who has not prejudiced anyone, we are healthy and how can they do something like that,” said one of the relatives to ‘W Radio’.

And he added: “He went out to get gas, he was sharing with my nephews, when he came out and after 5 minutes they had kidnapped ‘Mane’, I ran out to where the parents were to hug them and then they sent some fake audios saying that now They had released him, a setup they did so that people would stay calm and give back.

Jürgen Klopp and Jota’s tribute to Luis Díaz.

The officer explained that they do not rule out that the kidnappers have taken the soccer player’s father to Venezuela, although they do not have conclusive evidence that this was the case.

Luis Manuel Díaz and his wife Cilenis Marulanda, parents of the Colombian winger were kidnapped on Saturday in the town of Barrancas, where they are from. The scorer’s mother was released hours later thanks to police pressure.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. At least 130 police and 110 military personnel are participating in the search, by land and air, and, according to the Minister of Defense, Ivan Velasquez “There is a very intense operation, not only on the border (with Venezuela), but also in the sectors that could be used as escape routes for the kidnappers.”

(Video: tremendous booing of ‘Dibu’ Martínez in the middle of the Ballon d’Or award ceremony in France)