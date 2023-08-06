After ice cream, one of the quintessential summer foods is lemon granita. Although there is not much left until the end of the summer, you can still find slushies in all establishments. There are two types of slushies, those that are flavored with artificial syrups or slushies made with natural ingredients such as crushed fruit or dairy products. The function is the same, to cool you down on a hard hot day. Lemon is very refreshing and, in addition, it is one of the most consumed flavors in summer and that can help you quench your thirst.

Laura Ferreira explains in her blog the main steps to prepare a granita with lemon juice and its zest. To make your lemon granita you will only need three ingredients, sugar, lemons and, of course, ice. In the recipe that Laura Ferreira published on her blog, she adds that you can use mint leaves and a few lemon slices to decorate.

Lemon granita for 4 people



– 4 large lemons.

– 100 g of white sugar (adjustable to your preferences).

– 500 g of cocktail type ice.

The first thing you should do is wash the 4 lemons to be able to grate the skin of 2 of them. It is only necessary to obtain the yellow part of the zest, since if you add the white part, it will give the granita a too bitter taste. When you already have the lemon zest, you must cut the 4 lemons in half and squeeze them, pouring all the juice into a bowl. Add 100 grams of sugar and the lemon zest.

Mix these ingredients until the sugar has dissolved and fill an ice cube tray with the resulting mixture. You must put the ice cube tray in the freezer and wait at least 2 hours for the liquid to freeze completely. Once this time has passed, take the ice cube tray out of the freezer, extract the lemon cubes and put them in the blender glass. Add 500 grams of cocktail ice and blend the mixture until a homogeneous mixture is obtained. A blender is a good option to achieve the expected result. Finally, fill 4 glasses with the lemon granita and you already have this refreshing drink ready.