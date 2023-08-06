Television Review | Tom Holland’s psychological thriller series suffers from idleness, but it has an interesting idea

The secret of The Crowded Room shouldn’t be revealed, but it’s hard to say anything else about it.

Apple’s from the psychological series From The Crowded Room it’s hard to write. The reason for the difficulty is related to the most interesting aspect of the somewhat lame series.

From the massive ones Spider-Manfamiliar from the movies by Tom Holland telling the idea of ​​a personal drama starring and also produced reveals a twist that the series promises for six episodes. On the other hand, if you don’t know it, the first half of the ten-part series can seem like an insignificant thin drama.

That’s the dilemma.

Idea revealed to me before watching, by accident. At the beginning of the opening credits, you can clearly see a mention of the book on which the series is based. I got interested, pressed pause and googled the name. The secret was revealed in minutes, from the hit headlines.

I still watched the series to the end, regardless of its many problems. Something in this sometimes empty and self-repeating series kept me interested.

Yeah, what about that twist?

In early June, when the series began, the production company asked critics not to reveal it. Now that the whole series is out, I don’t see any reason to comply with the gag wish. In the next paragraph, I will tell you a secret that I knew before I started watching.

If you want to watch of The Crowded Room as intended by its creators, stop reading right here. On the other hand, knowing the juju of the series in advance is not necessarily a bad thing. Because I knew that, the occasionally dull narrative was interesting in another way.

It’s a tough choice, but from now on it’s your responsibility.

Tom Holland does the difficult lead role of The Crowded Room with minimal gestures. He is also one of the producers of the series.

The Crowded Rome has written Akiva Goldsmanwhich won an Oscar A Beautiful Mind – from the script of the film. Russell Crowe plays a schizophrenic Nobel laureate in the film who spends his time with people who are his delusions.

A similar idea is repeated in The Crowded Room. The book is loosely based Billy Milligan to the true story of a man named He suffered from dissociative personality disorder. In other words, Milligan had many different personalities. Documentary series about him Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan appeared a couple of years ago on Netflix. The documentary series tells how the dramatization of Milligan’s story was pending in Hollywood for years, with a big change. James Cameron pulled a film project with the lead attached Leonardo DiCaprio. The project fell into legal disputes.

Now therefore, a series has been created on the topic, in which Tom Holland plays a young man named Danny Sullivan. At the beginning of the series, he is arrested in a shooting incident with his girlfriend Ariana (Sasha Lane) with. Rya Goodwin, a psychologist agonizing over the advancement of her academic career (Amanda Seyfried) organizes himself to investigate Danny’s case. The series progresses through interviews and flashbacks and is structured like putting together a puzzle.

Drama series is of course not a scientific study, but it is an interesting depiction of a peculiar psychiatric case and attempts to understand it. Tom Holland performs surprisingly well, although he plays his role perhaps too little. Amanda Seyfried emotionally plays a researcher who balances her everyday life and dances around her strange research object. He offers a focal point for the viewer.

Towards the end, the drama shifts more and more to Danny’s inner experience. The conflicts of the side characters escalate perhaps a little artificially, but the dramatization of such a situation is always bound to be awkward. Danny’s perspective on reality is balanced by Ryan’s struggle against the hegemony of psychology over whether dissociative personality disorder is even a real phenomenon. The arc of tension is on the one hand forgiveness and responsibility, on the other hand the recognition of an unknown new psychological illness.

Timeline is charming. New York in 1979 has the yellowness of old photographs, which gives everything a slight unreality. The strange atmosphere on the screen hints at the special nature of the setting. It appeals even if you know the secret – or maybe that’s why. The scenery and the set breathe a sense of psychological detachment.

Since I knew what kind of psychopathology the series is about, I read everything through it and the series was interesting from the beginning. Without this filter, the drama could have remained bland and the worrying general atmosphere perhaps an insufficient hint of what is to come.

I dare to consider this likely, because the series has received quite poor reviews, in contrast to my own position. Perhaps putting the name of the book right at the beginning of the opening credits was very deliberate and a good way to provide a clue as to what everything is about and to keep the viewer interested.

The Crowded Room, Appletv+.