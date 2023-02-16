Defining pancakes is a risky sport, because there are infinite variants and in each area of Galicia they are prepared with different formulas. Those who have not tried them can get an idea by thinking of a kind of pancakes similar to crepes, but generally thinner, which can be sweet or salty depending on their composition and accompaniments, and which are usually consumed in the months of slaughter and in Carnival.
Among the ingredients of the amoado (this is the name of its dough) there is usually wheat flour, egg and a liquid, which can be water, broth, milk or, in the most gore version, pig’s blood. They can be eaten as a dessert with sugar or honey, but they also serve to accompany stew and go great with any salty food. How do you make it? Well, to find out you will have to watch the video above, in which Álex Iglesias, from Cabanas restaurant in lalin (Pontevedra), gives us a free class of 100% Galician filloismo.
CABANAS RESTAURANT CAKES
Ingredients
- 130 g of wheat flour
- 3 eggs size M
- 200 ml of milk
- 150 ml broth
- 150 ml of water
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 small piece of bacon
Preparation
- To prepare the amoado (dough), sift the flour into a large bowl, add the salt, add the milk, broth and water, and beat well until smooth.
- Add the well-beaten eggs and stir everything well with a whisk. It is convenient to leave it resting for a few minutes so that any lumps that may have remained rise to the surface and can be easily removed. The dough should have a texture similar to that of liquid whipping cream.
- Heat a frying pan, if possible made of iron. When it is very hot, prick the piece of bacon with a fork and rub it in the pan to grease the entire surface.
- Pour between half and three-quarters of a ladle of batter into the pan and move it very quickly so that the liquid is distributed over the entire surface.
- Let it set, and when the edges begin to dry and peel off, turn it over (see video). Wait for it to be done on the other side, and transfer the filloa to a plate. Repeat the process until the dough is finished.
- They can be taken with sugar, with honey or with any sweet or salty accompaniment. They also go well with stew as bread.
