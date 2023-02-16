Defining pancakes is a risky sport, because there are infinite variants and in each area of ​​Galicia they are prepared with different formulas. Those who have not tried them can get an idea by thinking of a kind of pancakes similar to crepes, but generally thinner, which can be sweet or salty depending on their composition and accompaniments, and which are usually consumed in the months of slaughter and in Carnival.

Among the ingredients of the amoado (this is the name of its dough) there is usually wheat flour, egg and a liquid, which can be water, broth, milk or, in the most gore version, pig’s blood. They can be eaten as a dessert with sugar or honey, but they also serve to accompany stew and go great with any salty food. How do you make it? Well, to find out you will have to watch the video above, in which Álex Iglesias, from Cabanas restaurant in lalin (Pontevedra), gives us a free class of 100% Galician filloismo.

CABANAS RESTAURANT CAKES

Ingredients

130 g of wheat flour

3 eggs size M

200 ml of milk

150 ml broth

150 ml of water

½ teaspoon salt

1 small piece of bacon

Preparation