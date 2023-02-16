Now there seem to be no more doubts: the singer has come out into the open with her new boyfriend

Over the past few hours the name of Anna Tatangelo returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the singer has found serenity alongside her new boyfriend. Let’s find out together who he is and all the details of their story.

These days the weekly ‘Chi’ has launched a scoop on Anna Tatangelo who is making the rounds on the web. The newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini has made public the news according to which the singer from Sora has found her serenity alongside her new boyfriend, Matthias Narducci.

Who is Mattia Narducci, Anna Tatangelo’s new boyfriend

As soon as the name of the new love that entered the singer’s life was known, we immediately set in motion to find out something about him. According to what emerged on the web, Mattia Narducci is a young man model born in 1997.

There is not much information about the new boyfriend of Gigi D’Alessio’s ex-girlfriend. Also according to what is shared on his Instagram profile, we can deduce that the young man is undoubtedly a lot Reservedsince most of the published posts are about his work.

Mattia has won the heart of Anna Tatangelo who, after shelving the story with Livio Cori, seems to have found serenity alongside his new love. At the moment, the person concerned has not exposed herself regarding the gossip circulating these days on his account.

Without a shadow of a doubt the singer of Sora wants to live her new Love in the utmost confidentiality and far from the spotlight to which it is normally constantly exposed. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Anna Tatangelo will speak firsthand about his new story and the love that has conquered his heart.