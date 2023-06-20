“There first heat wave is the most dangerous and should not be underestimated. The body suffers from sudden changes in temperature and we come from cool and rainy weeks. Now we find ourselves with an opposite situation of oppressive heat and humidity that will make everyone suffer a little. The first rule is to drink, especially for the elderly and for those with bad kidneys. If you take some drugs, I am thinking of statins, you need a well hydrated body because this dilutes the impact of the therapy on the kidneys”. So to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Bartolettideputy national vicar and provincial secretary of Rome of the Fimmg, Italian Federation of Family Doctorsintervening on the heat wave that will hit Italy in the next few hours with peaks, according to forecasts, of even 40 degrees.

“Then there are a series of rules that are worth remembering: if it’s 35-40 degrees outside the house, you must avoid going out during the hottest hours and walking when it’s cooler like in the morning or at sunset – recalls Bartoletti – The best sentinel is our physique: if you are hungry you eat, if you have no appetite no. Often the elderly are not thirsty, while instead they have to remember to drink, a trick may be to flavor the water with mint and spices. Tomorrow is the solstice – he warns – which brings about a change of season and is therefore a critical moment linked to climate change, which presupposes a change of habits, even quick”. The family doctor recalls that in this period “it is also advisable if suffer from high blood pressure, and are taking the relative medications, speak to your doctor to evaluate whether it is appropriate to adjust the therapies”, warns the national deputy secretary of Fimmg.

Finally, “let us not leave children, the elderly and pets in the car in the sun even for a few minutes – he concludes – the first up to three years of age do not thermoregulate, and in the car it can even reach 60 degrees, a temperature that even for a few minutes it can be dangerous.”