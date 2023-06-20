Spain is a country of mileuristas. No matter how well the economy is doing, which is growing more than any other country in Europe, and despite the dynamism that the Spanish labor market is showing in these uncertain times, the most frequent salary continues to be significantly low, insufficient to maintain a life without shocks Economic: just 18,500 euros per year, 1,321 euros per month, divided into 14 payments. In other words, the most common salary among Spanish workers did not reach 1,400 euros per month in 2021, an amount practically similar to that of a year earlier, according to data from the Annual Survey of Salary Structure published this Monday by the INE . And that is gross, which means that what is actually deposited in the account is much less, after deducting taxes and contributions.

But there is more. Two thirds of the wage earners earn less than 27,000 euros gross per month. Specifically, 64.37% of employees earn 26,740 euros per year at best, twice the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI), which stood at 13,370 euros per year in 2021, according to this survey. To be more precise, 17.5% of Spaniards who have a job, almost one in five, earned less than 1,000 euros gross per month (in 14 payments) in 2021, a percentage that rises to 25% if stick to women. In other words, one out of every four workers hardly makes it to the SMI.

This high percentage of women with low salaries is due to the fact that they are the ones who most frequently have a part-time job, according to the INE, in some cases voluntarily, to be able to reconcile with family life and, in others many, because they can’t find a full-time job.

Thus, what emerges from this statistic is that there are few, a minority, workers who earn high salaries in Spain. Thus, barely 15% earn more than 40,110 euros gross per month, which means a little more than 2,800 euros per month if divided into 14 payments. And most of this group, almost 9%, is situated in a remuneration range that oscillates between 40,100 and 53,500 euros per year, while only 1.4% exceeds 80,000 gross euros.

The largest group of workers earn between 955 euros a month and 1,910, almost 47% of the total. The INE places the most frequent salary at 18,502 euros, which is the salary received by 563,400 employees, while the second most common remuneration is even less, 16,487 euros, an amount that another 560,000 workers enter.