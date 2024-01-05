For Horner, turnover does not exist

The 2023 season put the resistance of every team member to the test. If even the drivers complain about what is a dream for them – racing in Formula 1 – imagine what this calendar could be for the mechanics, who perhaps don't risk their lives at over 300 km/h and can work with less pressure, but they do all the dirty work from Wednesday into every race weekend.

In order to avoid having fully cooked mechanics at the end of the year, Formula 1 is considering the possibility of a maximum number of grand prix (20) for each team unit, excluding drivers. An introduction that would displease Red Bull team principal Chris Hornerwho bothered Sir Alex Ferguson (legendary manager of Manchester United) to explain how a team needs the constant guidance of its wall.

Horner's words

“I see my role as team principal and CEO. For 52 weeks of the year, I am the CEO of a high-performance technology company with Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Advanced Technology. If I'm not at the track, I'm at the factory Monday to Friday. As team principal, I participate in every single race. I have participated in all the grand prix that Red Bull has contested since 2005. People need to see the leader. Not going to a race would be like Alex Ferguson not going to a football match“, these are his words to Sky Sports UK.

The future promises to be even more difficult, as this year's 28 events will increase to 30 in 2024 (24 grand prix and six sprints). The Brit intends to go to all the events, but he wants to clearly separate work and family: “Leaving home is always difficult for those who travel a lot. The most important moment is when you are at home with your family. Then you leave your phone on the dresser. I have a young family and that time is very precious“.