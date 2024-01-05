The Yakuza saga has arrived with the chapter Yakuza Like a Dragon at a turning point. Not only was there a change of protagonist, setting and main characters, but it also reinvented the combat system, putting aside the action in favor of a turn-based RPG structure with classes. The result was positive, but it was by no means a given. In fact, the team said that the sequel is coming soon – Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – it wouldn't have been a Turn-based RPG if the previous one had not convinced the public.

Speaking to TheGamer, the Main producer of the series Hiroyuki Sakamoto he said “If Like a Dragon 7 hadn't been received very well, we probably wouldn't have had this game. It's really thanks to the success of the previous game that we were able to create this one.” The Gamer states that in Sakamoto's words “we wouldn't have Infinite Wealth if the move to a new cast and the change in mechanics in the previous title hadn't been well received by fans.”

Sakamoto also says, “We really try to focus onbalance between good gameplay and a good story. We don't want to just have good gameplay and a mediocre story, or vice versa. We always try to have that balance and make sure we offer the complete package in terms of quality.”