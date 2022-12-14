The new Honda Type R is just learning to crawl and we are already talking about its next brother . The following generations must also represent the driving pleasure of Honda. According to the head of the Type R project, this can also be done without electric motors in the future, although he believes it will be difficult to achieve.

“Without the Type R there is no Honda,” Hideki Kakinuma says Coach. So it seems certain that new generations will come. “The climate and emissions regulations make it very difficult to think about such a sports model with all these limitations. For Honda, these are just new hurdles, new challenges to bring the joy of driving to our customers,” says Kakinuma.

The next Honda Type R can keep its combustion engine

The Japanese keeps the door ajar for a petrol Type R in the future: ‘Being climate neutral does not have to focus only on the engine itself. There is an opportunity to achieve it with a car with an internal combustion engine. So I do not rule out the possibility that the Type R can have a combustion engine. It is very unlikely due to the current circumstances.’

According to Honda, the chance is ‘not zero’, but it could just be that there will be an electric motor in the next Type R. This would also mean the end for the famous VTEC technology. Although: Abarth has an EV with an engine sound and at Lexus you will soon be able to switch gears with an EV, so who knows, Honda will invent an electric VTEC.

“The Type R is not dependent on the power source. It is a certain philosophy, an example of driving pleasure, and there are many aspects to it. If this excitement can also be brought with a certain power source that is carbon neutral or electrified in a way or a completely different technology, then it will also be a true Type R, ”says Kakinuma. However it’s powered, as long as it’s as sublime as the current Type R.