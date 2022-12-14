Croatian football player Kovacic criticized the refereeing in the semi-finals of the World Cup with Argentina

Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic criticized the work of the chief referee of the 2022 World Cup semi-final match against Argentina, Daniele Orsato. This is reported Jutarnji List.

According to the midfielder, the referee made two key mistakes in the first half within a few minutes. “Two moments were absolutely incomprehensible to me – first the decision not to appoint a corner, and then a penalty kick against our goal,” Kovacic said.

The midfielder also noted the contribution to the victory of Argentina Lionel Messi. “Now we need to get together and fight for third place with renewed vigor,” Kovacic added.

Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the semi-finals. Messi scored the first goal of the game from a penalty kick in the 34th minute. In the second half, he scored an assist.

In the final, the Argentines will face the winner of the match between France and Morocco. The decisive match will take place on December 18. The game for third place will take place the day before.