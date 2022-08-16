Heavy rains will continue to fall on Japan’s northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Tuesday, increasing the risk of disasters, Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported.

Risk rates may increase in other areas of northern Japan, as the air front moves south.

The Japan Meteorological Agency says an air front accompanied by a low pressure system passes over Hokkaido and Tohoku Prefecture, creating unstable weather conditions and causing the flow of rain clouds.

Continued rainfall has increased the risk of mudslides in some areas of Hokkaido and in Akita and Iwate, both in Tohoku Prefecture.

Some of Hokkaido’s rivers are also at risk of flooding.