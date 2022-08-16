Ezra Miller’s rush forward seems to have come to an end. The 29-year-old actor, popular for playing the superhero The Flash in the DC Universe movie series of the same name, has been displaying erratic and worrying behavior for a couple of years, accumulating complaints, accusations of abuse and even having created a strange sect around his figure. Now the actor has acknowledged having problems, in a written statement provided to the magazine Variety. “Having recently been through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have started ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Ezra Miller became known for his participation in independent films such as We need to talk about Kevin either The advantages of being an outcast. Subsequently, his signings for two important sagas —playing The Flash in the DC universe and as the powerful magician Credence Barebone in the series Fantastic Beasts and where to find them— launched him into stardom. 2022 should have been Miller’s year. However, in recent months she accumulates more entries in his mugshot than in IMDb. Each new complaint against him is shaping a disturbing story: the fall from grace of Miller, who has gone from generational idol to hallucinated guru new age in just two years.

In April 2020, a fan danced with him in a bar in Iceland and Miller grabbed her by the neck and wrestled her to the ground.. This incident marked a turning point in Miller’s image, which has since accumulated bizarre news. He ended up in jail for assaulting two people in a karaoke for singing a Lady Gaga song wrong, he sneaked into a couple’s room to threaten them with death, he entered a neighbor’s empty house to steal bottles of alcohol, he He approached another neighbor’s to accuse her of witchcraft while paying strange compliments to her son… The news was composing the story of a person with obvious mental problems.

Things began to take a worrying turn when the parents of an 18-year-old teenager accused him of manipulating and holding their daughter. The teenager, as her mother declared to The New York Post, She was with the actor and a group of young girls, in what she described as a “terrifying” and “cult-like” situation. She would not be the only one to share a roof with Miller. According to an investigation by rolling stone In June, Miller has been housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children, ages one to five, on her ranch. She met them during a stage she spent in Hawaii and proposed to the young woman to leave everything and move in with him. The father of the minors would have denounced the facts for understanding that it is not a safe environment. The magazine confirms that there are videos where up to eight weapons are seen scattered around the house, some stacked among piles of stuffed animals.

Ezra Miller who is non-binary and identifies with pronouns they/them (them, in Spanish), has always spoken openly about his polyamory group, with whom he lived on his Vermont estate. “I’m trying to find beings queer with whom to connect in an almost familiar way, as if I had married them 25 lifetimes ago”, explained in Playboy in 2018. What at that time seemed like the eccentricity of a tremendously original actor ended up degenerating into a grotesque situation.

This series of scandals has become a public relations problem not only for Miller, but also for Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the DC Comics and TV franchises. fantastic animals. A source close to the studio has confirmed to Variety that Warner Bros supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help. The first film that will have The Flash as the protagonist (until now it had been a mere secondary) will be released in theaters on June 23, 2023. It has cost more than 100 million dollars and, surrounded by secrecy, it is said that it will have the appearances of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. Miller is expected to be recovered by then.