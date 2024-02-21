“We have been engaged for too long in the management of secondary prevention, i.e. the management of chronicity which, due to the aging population, is now taking too much time compared to the activities proposed. I believe that general practice must also be helped organizationally with technologies to give greater attention to primary prevention.” Thus Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of Fimmg (Italian Federation of general practitioners), spoke on the occasion of the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.