“Foreign capital companies employ 90% of clinical research in Italy and are treated very badly. Just think of the trend in the so-called payback – a bad English term that means 'give back' – which amounts to 7 billion euros in the last six years, 98% covered only by multinational pharmaceutical companies with foreign capital”. Thus, Valerio De Molli, managing partner and CEO of “The European House-Ambrosetti”, at the sixth edition of the 'Inventing for Life Health Summit'.