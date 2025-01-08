Both medications, used to treat erectile dysfunction, contain substances such as sildefanil or tadalafil that do not appear on the label.

New health alert. The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has reported the immediate withdrawal of two food supplements for containing substances that do not appear on the label.

Specifically, these are ‘Upotent, sexual stimulant honey’ and ‘ProIntense’, both medications used to treat erectile dysfunctionand which contain substances such as tadalafil (‘Cialis’) and sildefanil (‘Viagra’).

Aesan has explained that these active substances can have pharmacological effects and pose health risks or adverse reactions of different severity in people who consume them. Therefore, the agency recommends that people who have any of the affected products in their homes refrain from consuming them. Aesan has been made aware of this alert through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (Sciri), following a notification sent by the health authorities of Catalonia.

Affected lots

About the first product, ‘Upotent, sexual stimulant honey’is affected lot 3741058with a best before date of June 30, 2027. This supposed sexual stimulating honey, from Turkey, is sold in containers containing five sachets of 10 grams each.









From the second food supplement, ‘ProIntense’is affected lot 2475010 with a best-before date of March 1, 2027. This product of Romanian origin is sold in containers containing six 12-gram sachets.

Sciri has transferred this information in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from marketing channels.