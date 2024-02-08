Home page politics

Since 2021, they have attracted attention through numerous sticking campaigns on German roads. Now the Last Generation activists are changing course.

Berlin – The activists of the last generation, who in the past were particularly noticed through numerous sticking campaigns on streets across the country, now want to move into the European Parliament. Climate activists are currently considering joining the… Election of the European Parliament to be set up on June 9th of this year.

This was announced by Last Generation spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs during a press conference on Wednesday. “Now we want to bring our resistance from the streets into parliament,” said Hinrichs there. The last generation is known for not mincing words. Now it's time to shake up the European Parliament.

Most recently, the climate activists of the last generation announced that they would forgo sticking campaigns in the future because the actions had not led to the desired results. Instead, other forms of protest should be used in the future. With the goal of entering the European Parliament, the last generation now apparently wants a different path in the fight for more attention Climate change track. According to their own statements, they plan to “bring the resistance to parliament”.

The last generation is considering forming a party to enter the European Parliament

To this end, the Last Generation activists are even considering founding a new party. A “other political association” has already been founded by the climate activists. Now it is time to find hundreds of determined helpers within the next few weeks, the association explains in its press release. In addition, donations of around 50,000 euros are needed for further political work. “We will then start collecting 4,500 signatures to be admitted to the election,” the press release continued.

Some experts are already criticizing that the activists of the last generation no longer have enough time for an election campaign between now and the European Parliament elections on June 9th. However, a vote share of around 0.5 percent is enough to enter the European Parliament – that's around 250,000 votes.

In the press release regarding the European election plans, the Last Generation once again made it clear: They are not looking for personal power in the climate movement, but rather want to be the voice of a movement across Europe. “We say what needs to be said and we do it in a way that no one can ignore it – loudly, honestly and with our hand on our hearts,” it continues.

These are the supposed top candidates of the last generation if a party is founded

But who are the potential top candidates who could represent the Last Generation if a party were founded and a possible entry into the European Parliament? Lina Johnsen from Leipzig and Theo Schnarr from Greifswald would be eligible for this. Last Generation co-founder Henning Jeschke named them both as possible top candidates in the event of a party being founded at the group's press conference.

Co-founder of the Last Generation: Having your own party is better than “secretly voting for the Greens”

During the Last Generation press conference, co-founder Jeschke also emphasized that ultimately “a confrontational power is also needed in parliament”. Of course there is concern about a potential “decline through the institutions”.

However, it is still better to run in the European Parliament elections yourself than to “secretly vote for the Greens,” Jeschke added. The co-founder of the Last Generation accuses the Greens of being addicted to compromise. Demonstrations and civil disobedience should continue, even if the sticky protests of the last generation have now come to an end. (Fabian Hartmann)