The mayor of Soria, Carlos Martínez, officially presented his candidacy for the General Secretariat of the PSOE in Castilla y León this Wednesday and wanted to make it clear that “I am not Ferraz’s candidate and I am not a Sanchista; I am a socialist” while expressing his surprise because “we have gone from being the most critical to the favorites.”

Martínez has acknowledged that he has made the decision after weeks, even months, of “deep reflection” but he has insisted that his name is not imposed by the national leadership of the PSOE but rather comes after “conversations with many groups in which we all understood that the objective was the Junta de Castilla y León and, for that, rearmament was needed.” ideological” in order to “obtain the loan of trust from the citizens.”

He has even acknowledged that “more names have been considered”, so he has expressly cited the ministers Óscar Puente and Ana Redondoor to the spokesperson of the Federal Executive, Esther Pena and, however, “I am not anywhere, as is my case” so he has considered that “the drift of generating labels produces situations that are difficult to argue” given that, finally, the candidate is the mayor of the city smallest in Spain and the PSOE with the smallest number of militants in the province.

Precisely, he has taken advantage of this fact to criticize the statements made by the PP spokesperson, Borja Semperfor “questioning that there are ministers who become general secretaries but also that the mayor of the smallest city does so.” “Everything is going wrong for the PP,” he concluded.









The mayor of Soria has appeared before the media at the socialist headquarters of the capital of Soria with which he wanted to show from the beginning his intentions, which involve “The local role has to play a fundamental role, have its own voice and prominence”. So he has warned journalists that “you are going to have to make the transfer from the border of Valladolid” to demonstrate how “the province of Soria and the city have opted for a solid transformation project” the same one that he wants to take to the entire Castilla y León”.

“I do not want to resign myself nor do I want society to resign itself to that false mantra that Castilla y León is right-wing”has pointed out the socialist mayor, for whom he himself has already demonstrated, with his 18 years of municipal government and his four absolute majorities, that Soria is not and believes that “neither is Castilla y León if we are capable of putting together a project of trust ».

Carlos Martínez has advanced that he wants Luis Tudancacurrent general secretary of the PSCL, “within my team because of the knowledge he has of the Community.” It remains to be decided whether “to score goals or defend the goal” although, in any case, he has assured that “Luis is going to do what he wants because he has earned the power to make his decision.” Regarding the parliamentary group in the autonomous Cortes, he has indicated that “we are going to put together a project from what has already been consolidated”, although with the premise that “I am not a sectarian nor with those who are sectarian, so they are not going to get me involved in vendettas.” ».