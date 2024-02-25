After serving his sentence and being released from prison, a man stole a truck carrying 10 Chevrolet C8s, valued at more than US$1,000,000, on the way home and was arrested again by the authorities, against whom he argued that He only took the vehicle because he needed transportation to his home..

Reality surpasses fiction in every existing genre, and that is why various hilarious stories that seem straight out of a script frequently take place in everyday life. The county of Arizona, in the south of the United States, was the scene of one of them in recent days.

In an unusual episode, a criminal who had completed his sentence and was returning home decided to steal a truck that was carrying ten luxury Chevrolet Corvette model vehicles, so his stay out of prison did not last long.

The truck was transporting ten Chevrolet Corvette models, valued at more than US$1,000,000. Photo: Cochise County Police Office

How he returned to prison in the United States

23-year-old Lawton, Oklahoma native Isaiah Walker assaulted the truck driver who was watching the vehicle at the Loves Truck Stop near Interstate 10 in Wilcox and drove away.

According to information provided by the Cochise County Police Office, which was collected by the media Fox News, Walker spoke passively to the victim at first and then threw him out of the vehicle when he glimpsed a second of distraction..

Given the strange movements of the truck, a police officer ordered it to stop, but the driver did not listen and fled at high speed. However, later down the road, he was left with no choice and surrendered. In front of the authorities, the thief He claimed that he did not steal the truck because of the cars housed therebut because needed transportation home.

Among his antecedents, Walker had charges of felonies, including robbery and eleven counts of theft of conveyance, among others, for which he had been imprisoned in Arizona. Ultimately, the truck was returned to its owner without any damage.