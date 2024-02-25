The secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein arrived in Steccata di Cutro (Crotone) to pay homage to the victims of the massacre which occurred a year ago. The leader of the Democratic Party, accompanied by the party leaders in Calabria, in the pouring rain, placed a bouquet of white and yellow daisies in front of a wooden cross on the beach where the shipwreck occurred. Schlein today reiterated the call for “truth and justice”.

The procession of the families of the victims and survivors of the shipwreck started from Piazzale Nettuno in Crotone. The procession opened with a banner reading: 'No more massacres of migrants in the Mediterranean'. The families of the 94 victims, including over 30 children, are clamoring for “justice” and shouting “no more lies”.