The Colombian National Team finished a satisfactory double qualifying round with 4 points, after drawing in Lima against Peru and beating Argentina in Barranquilla, this Tuesday.

Before the match against the Argentines, a video that spread on social media and went viral was that of a young man who, wearing the black Colombian shirt with the number 16, was mistaken for the player Jefferson Lerma.

Jefferson Lerma, in the match against Argentina. Photo:AFP Share

Lerma was one of Colombia’s key players for his performance in the midfield, even though he was in doubt because he arrived at the squad with problems with a toe. It was thought that he would not make it, but finally coach Néstor Lorenzo waited for him and counted on him in these matches.

Lerma, one of Colombia’s key players, was mistaken for a friend of his. The young man was leaving the hotel in Barranquilla and the fans insistently asked him for a photo.

The young man, surprised, told them respectfully that he was not Lerma, that he was their friend. “I’m not Lerma… he’s my best friend,” said the young man, with a strange look on his face.

The genre has generated many funny comments on social media.

