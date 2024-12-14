Manuel Pellegrini has given a good account of everything that pertains to the current situation at Betis when the green and white team had just over 24 hours left to face Villarreal at the Cerámica stadium, although the coach has not entered into the topic that is the focus of the day after the Sevilla statement was issued in which they regretted the Green and White complaint a few minutes before their appearance as a preview. The Chilean coach has initially highlighted the absence of Fornals and Juanmi from the list of those called up despite the fact that the two had started with the group in the morning this Saturday at the Luis del Sol sports city and have spoken about their next rival after beating Petrocub in Moldova (0-1) and leaving their move to the previous round of the round of 16 of the Conference League.

In relation precisely to the upcoming duel, Pellegrini pointed out that “it is a very complicated match, like all those in LaLiga, and even more so against a rival as important as Villarreal, which also plays only one competition and has a very well-structured squad.” and highly valued,” said the Engineer in the press room. He stated that it was time to raise the level. «We have to do our best because It is a six-point game against a direct rival who fights for the same objectives. It would be a very good time to win again because we come from three results with few points, with complicated starts and rivals of the caliber of Barça. We need the three points and we are going to go look for them from the first minute against a very strong rival at home, but it would undoubtedly be very important to win,” Pellegrini stressed.

Pellegrini then commented that Fornals and Juanmi are still out of the summons despite the fact that both have less time left to return than Rui Silva: “Neither of them is summoned for tomorrow. They are not in a position to train normally. Pablo is closer“But Rui must still have a couple of weeks left,” he said. He also wanted to have words for the evolution of the performances of both Isco and Lo Celso: «They are different cases. I see both of them quite well and eager to perform,” Pellegrini said, not without arguing it in the following way: “We forced Lo Celso to return but I think that This week of rest has been good for him. Isco has recovered very well, but I don’t think he will be around for more than 45 minutes. It may be risky to put him on more,” he indicated, still cautious about the Malaga native’s availability after slowly returning from his serious injury.

Questioned by Ayoze’s march to the Castellón team last summer, Pellegrini argued that “his departure was the product of several factors. I would have liked to have it here. He performed at a high level with us. It is an issue that was settled at the time it occurred. Now he is performing as expected,” the Betic coach commented on the former Green and White footballer. This Sunday he will be an opponent of Betis.