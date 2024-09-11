Port-au-Prince, Haiti.– The Haitian government has rejected “discriminatory statements” made in the United States by Republican leaders and repeated by Donald Trump during Tuesday’s electoral debate, according to which Haitian migrants in the state of Ohio had been fed on dogs and cats.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time that compatriots living abroad have been victims of disinformation campaigns, stigmatized and dehumanized to serve electoral political interests,” the Ministry of Haitians Living Abroad said in a statement released Wednesday.

Since Monday, conservative figures in the United States, some close to Trump, have promoted the thesis, denied by the authorities, that undocumented Haitians in the state of Ohio had killed pets, and even ducks in ponds, to eat them. These are false events that supposedly occurred in Springfield, Ohio, and that were officially denied by the police of that city.

That didn’t stop the Republican candidate from giving them credit on Tuesday night in front of tens of millions of viewers who watched the televised debate with his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“In Springfield, they eat the dogs, the people who came in (migrants), they eat the cats, they eat the pets of the people who live there. And this is what is happening in our country,” Trump said. Before Trump, the owner of the X network, the tycoon Elon Musk, also gave resonance to the rumour in a country where two thirds of households have a pet. “We categorically reject these statements that attack the dignity of our compatriots and that could endanger their lives,” added the Haitian government.