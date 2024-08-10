A man was arrested by municipal police officers after being caught in alleged possession of a stolen motorcycle.

According to a report from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), Juan Armando MG, 28 years old, was detected in the Downtown area by personnel of the corporation aboard the unit, Italika brand, blue with black, model 2024, characteristics that match the description of one whose theft had been reported.

“For this reason, the driver was stopped at the intersection of Francisco Villa Street and 16 de Septiembre Avenue, in the aforementioned sector, where, upon verifying the vehicle’s serial number in the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that it indeed had a theft report from August 8 of this year,” said the SSPM.