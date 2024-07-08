On Sunday, Conmebol announced the refereeing groups that will direct the two Copa America semi-finals. On Tuesday, Argentina will face Canada in Miami and On Wednesday, Colombia and Uruguay will meet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

That day, the team led by Néstor Lorenzo will be looking for Colombia’s third historic final in the tournament, after having lost against Peru in 1975 and having been crowned champion in 2001, playing at home.

The central referee for the match between Colombians and Uruguayans will be Mexican César Ramos, who will have as assistants his compatriots Alberto Morín and Marco Bisguerra.

The fourth official will be Guatemalan Mario Escobar and the fifth, his compatriot Humberto Panjoj, who returns after the incident he suffered in the match between Peru and Canada on June 25, when he was an assistant and collapsed due to heat stroke.

The main VAR will be Ecuadorian Carlos Orbe, and, in this phase, there will be three AVARs: number one, Christian Lescano, of the same nationality as Orbe; number two, Peruvian Joel Alarcón, and number three, another Ecuadorian, Bryan Loayza.

Colombia’s good record with César Ramos as referee

Ramos is 40 years old and has been an international since 2014. He has the experience of having refereed in two senior World Cups: in Russia 2018 he refereed three matches, two in the first round and one in the round of 16. And in Qatar 2022, he officiated in four matches: two in the group stage, one in the round of 16 and the semi-final that France won against Morocco.

Of those seven World Cup matches, Ramos was the referee for one against Colombia, and it is well remembered: he was the referee for the team’s victory against Poland (3-0), with which the team then managed by José Pékerman began to move towards qualification for the last 16. It was the day that Radamel Falcao García scored his only goal in the World Cup.

For the match between Argentina and Canada on Tuesday, Conmebol appointed Chilean Piero Maza as centre-back, assisted by his compatriots Claudio Urrutia and José Retamal. Two other referees from that country, Juan Lara and Edson Cisternas, will be in charge of the VAR.

