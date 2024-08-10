Rubén Rocha Moya, Governor of Sinaloa, stated that if Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was told that he would go to a meeting with “Los Chapitos,” they lied to him, and if he believed them, he fell right into the trap.

“If they said I was going to be there, they lied, and if you believed them, you fell right into the trap,” he said after the letter released by the defense of the capo, which states that he was kidnapped after attending a meeting called by Joaquín Guzmán López and where the Governor and Héctor Melesio Cuén, leader of the Sinaloa Party, were to be present.

Rocha Moya reiterated that he was not even in Sinaloa on July 25, when Zambada García went to a meeting in Culiacán and where, he accused, he was ambushed and then sent on a private plane to the United States.