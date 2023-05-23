A driver has escaped unharmed after a pallet of bricks fell on top of her car when she was driving on Arabial street. The car has been left in a total loss and the woman has only been fitted with a neck brace but she has not suffered a scratch. The events occurred at 5:25 p.m. on Arabial street, near the Hipercor shopping center.

A jib crane was moving a pallet of bricks from Arabial to a construction site in the area, specifically where the Peugeot dealership used to be, on the corner with Cañaveral. They quickly moved to the area of ​​the Local Police of Granada, the Fire Department and the 061 toilets. The luck of the driver is that the pallet with the bricks has collapsed in a part of the car that has not affected her. Luck wanted the driver to stay alive, because an impact of that caliber would have destroyed her.

The images of the vehicle with the driver inside are shocking. The woman is in the driver’s seat and the vehicle is without the roof.

The event has generated a lot of expectation among pedestrians and residents of the area, who did not believe what happened. At this time they were trying to remove the vehicle from the area. Police have opened an investigation to determine the causes of this accident in which the driver has managed to save her life.

Carlos Maeso has witnessed the accident: «I was driving through Arabial about fifty meters from the wrecked car. I was looking for parking when suddenly I saw how a pallet with cement or some other construction element fell. I have been in shock. Luckily, they have been able to help the injured driver.