Like something out of an action movie, recently, Rashid Riaz a doctor who was traveling to Verona, Italy, to spend a few relaxing days on vacation, attended a medical emergency during the flight with just one Apple Watch.

Emergencies related to the health of passengers during a flight are not very commonEven according to a study by New England Journal of Medicineonly one in every 600 commercial flights has any type of medical contact during travel, which represents about 44,000 flights per year worldwide.

And although it may be a low figure, the reality is that it is not impossible for them to happen medical setbacks during your trip. That was very clear to the doctor Rashid Riaz who on January 9 was heading to spend a few days of skiing vacation, when a 70-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, began to have trouble breathing.

The man who saved a woman's life with an Apple Watch



According to what was published by BBCNewsthe crew detected the situation and asked if there was a doctor among the passengers, so the doctor stood up and went to help the woman.

According to what was reported by various media outlets, Riaz, upon noticing that they did not have the necessary medical equipment to attend to the case, He asked the stewardess to lend him her Smart watchwith which he detected that the passenger's saturation was low and was able to take the necessary measures to stabilize it and prevent the situation from worsening.

The device was useful in detecting that the woman was saturating too low.

Let us remember that although it is not designed for medical use, some models of Apple Watch include an oxygen saturation sensorwhich was particularly useful to the doctor during this flight.

In accordance with The New York PostAfter the incident, the health specialist recommended that “planes carry tools to take body measurements such as oxygen saturation and blood pressure and to determine if someone has a diabetic emergency.” In this way, the medical emergencies during a trip.