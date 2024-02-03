Passengers staged a drunken brawl on the plane to Yekaterinburg and got into a fight upon arrival

Three passengers staged a drunken brawl on a Ural Airlines plane flying from St. Petersburg to Yekaterinburg. About it reports E1.ru.

It is noted that throughout the journey the men made noise, smoked and drank alcohol. At the same time, according to passengers, the crew made no attempts to pacify the violators. In addition, the rowdies got into a fight upon arrival, while traveling on the bus to the Koltsovo airport building.

The Sverdlovsk Transport Prosecutor's Office organized an investigation of the incident. “Based on the results of supervisory activities, an assessment will be made of the carrier’s compliance with legislation on the protection of consumer rights, air legislation, as well as legislation on administrative offenses, and the inaction of employees of the Regional Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia at Koltsovo airport,” the statement says. Telegram– department channel.

Previously, two Russians who started a fight on board an airplane were fined a total of more than half a million rubles. It is clarified that the incident occurred in October 2023 on a flight from Irkutsk to Moscow.