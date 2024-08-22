With its release date now looming, set for September 3rd on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Warner Bros has released a new trailer For Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions titled “Magic is in the air“, mixing scenes from the movies with gameplay sequences.
In this new trailer we can take another look at this faithful reproduction of the famous magical sport that characterizes the Wizarding Worldthe absolute protagonist of this fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping video game, which first fascinated audiences in the Harry Potter books and films.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows players to customize their own avatar or take on the role of famous characters including Harry Potter, the Weasley twins or Sebastian Sallowand launch themselves into the playing field on flying brooms.
Quidditch is the absolute protagonist
In preparation for launch, players can link their Warner Bros. Games and Harry Potter Fan Club accounts to receive exclusive in-game rewards.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions promises to give you the thrill of flying through legendary arenas as beater, hunter, keeper or seekerin various game modes.
We can progress through a story with progressive levels that takes us from the challenges in the courtyard of the Weasley Burrow to the high-level clashes of the Quidditch World Cup, challenging or impersonating the various characters of the original cast.
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is scheduled to release on September 3, 2024 for the Digital Standard and Deluxe Editions on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, while the physical Deluxe Edition will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One on November 8, 2024. The Digital Standard and Deluxe Edition will be available on Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2024. The Digital … Nintendo Switch It is planned and will be available later, during the Christmas period.
#Harry #Potter #Quidditch #Champions #Reveals #Magic #Air #Trailer #Ahead #Release
Leave a Reply