With its release date now looming, set for September 3rd on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Warner Bros has released a new trailer For Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions titled “Magic is in the air“, mixing scenes from the movies with gameplay sequences.

In this new trailer we can take another look at this faithful reproduction of the famous magical sport that characterizes the Wizarding Worldthe absolute protagonist of this fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping video game, which first fascinated audiences in the Harry Potter books and films.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions allows players to customize their own avatar or take on the role of famous characters including Harry Potter, the Weasley twins or Sebastian Sallowand launch themselves into the playing field on flying brooms.