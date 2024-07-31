The have just started Olympic Gamesbut a first mystery seems to have revealed itself to the eyes of the viewers, but also to the athletes themselves. What secret is hidden behind the mysterious boxes that were attributed to the champions during the awards ceremony?

Olympics 2024

Here’s what we discovered about this mystery.

Paris Olympics: A novelty intrigues the public

The long-awaited ones have started a few days ago Paris Olympicswhich is why interest in these very important sporting competitions is sky-high. It is an occasion that does not come around every day and for this very reason it is celebrated to the fullest of all possibilities.

Mystery Boxes Award

Following the first awards, viewers and all those who have experienced the Olympics have noticed a new object that was given to the athletes on the podium. We are not talking about the classic medal or cockade that in these circumstances is given to the winners.

We are referring to a mysterious little box which is awarded to all those who distinguish themselves in their discipline. What is it? At first glance it seems to be a simple cardboard rectangle inside which something mysterious could be hidden that closely concerns the Olympics and Paralympics. A gift that will be given to all athletes by will of the French city.

The Secret of the Mysterious Boxes

Paris 2024 Olympics

The first athletes to have received this mysterious little box they assumed an air of surprise when it was delivered to them. Inside the box there is a gadgeta poster which can be described as a work of art, a souvenir that will remind everyone of this beautiful experience.

It also seems that the poster in question is not unique, but that there are two versions which, joined together, would form the map of paris. The posters would therefore represent works of art belonging to Ugo Gattonia famous artist who painted them by hand in about 2,000 hours.

This representation is beautiful and includes all the most interesting monuments and artistic places of Paris, such as the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower and much more. The peculiarity sees these places represented in the form of comic book.

Olympics Mascot

The athletes also received a second gift during the award ceremony, namely the mascot of the 2024 Olympic Games. It is a small puppet called The Phrygesa very sweet red hat that recalls a revolutionary headdress that the French used in the past. This soft toy will also be given to all those who will participate in the Paralympics but, in this case, it will have a Braille writing on the back that can be translated as “Good boy”.